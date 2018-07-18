Cameroon: More Presidential Hopefuls Deposit Files

The candidacies of Garga Haman Adji of ADD, Adamou Ndam Njoya of CDU and Kum Ane Ihims of BIYAP party were yesterday registered at the General Directorate of Elections at ELECAM in Yaounde.

Three more Cameroonians have manifested their interest in running for the position of President of the Republic by depositing their candidacy files at the General Directorate of Elections at Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) in Yaounde. This brings to nine the total number of hopefuls who have so far deposited their candidatures ahead of the October 7 poll. The reception of files will close at midnight on Thursday July 19, according to the electoral law. First to call at the ELECAM head office yesterday was Garga Haman Adji of the Alliance for Democracy and Development (ADD) party. The politician who emerged third in the last presidential election personally drove in around 1:15pm to deposit his file. On hand to receive him was a team of astute ELECAM staff led by Mbufang Marcel Kumfa, chair of the committee for the reception of files of presidential candidates. Shortly after depositing his file, Garga Haman Adji told a battery of reporters that the reception was excellent. "I wish this type of warm reception is extended to all voters across the country when they turn out at the polling stations," the presidential aspirant said. Adamou Ndam Njoya's candidacy was submitted at ELECAM by Adamou Mongwat, National Communication Secretary of the Cameroon Democratic Union (CDU). Ndam Njoya's representative told Cameroon Tribune the exercise went on smoothly. "We are used to the presidential election and ELECAM. So the submission was not strange," Mongwat said, adding that they are now warming up for the campaign. Ndam Njoya has in the past unsuccessfully tested his popularity of becoming Head of State. Another candidate who deposited his file yesterday at ELECAM was Kum Ane Ihims, under the banner of the Bilingual Yaounde (BIYA) party. Little is known about the candidate who shall be making his debut in the presidential race should his file sail through after scrutiny. Six other candidates had earlier submitted their files to include: Paul Biya of Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM); Maurice Kamto of Cameroon Renaissance Movement (CRM); Bertin Kisob of Cameroon Party for Social Justice (CPSJ); Borobo Kekomo, an independent candidate; Akere Muna of 'Front populaire pour le développement'; and Feuzeu Isaac of Movement for Emergence and Reawakening of the Citizen (MERCI).

