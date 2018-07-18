Cameroon - Sovereign Order of Malta - Cooperation Cemented At Unity Palace

President Paul Biya yesterday, July 17,received in audience, Grand Master, Fra' Giacomo Dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto.

The second day of the visit to Cameroon of His Eminent Highness the Prince and Grand Master, Fra' Giacomo Dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto, of the Sovereign Order of Malta reached its highest point yesterday with the audience granted him by the Head of State, President Paul Biya. The two Statesmen during one hour of discussion, scanned through important areas of cooperation between Cameroon and the Order of Malta, focusing specially on the humanitarian component. The Grand Master who is visiting Cameroon barely two months after he was elected the 80th Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta; a Catholic lay religious order traditionally of military, chivalrous and noble nature, was particularly concerned with providing assistance to refugees in Cameroon as well as enhancing the country's health sector. The audience which later witnessed the presence of the First Lady, Chantal Biya, was occasion for President Biya to honour his guest with the " Dignité de Grand Croix de l'Ordre de la valeur" simply put as "dignity of grand'croix of the order of valor." The audience ended with the exchange of gifts between the two personalities as well as a special gift to the First Lady. Cooperation between the Sovereign Order of Malta and Cameroon which dates as far back as 1961, has once more entered another decisive phase. Cameroon, it should be recalled, was one of the first African countries to establish diplomatic relations with the Order. The country is represented to the Order by its Ambassador to the Holy See, Antoine Zanga while the Order has since 1993 been represented in Yaounde by Jean-Christophe Heidseck, the two diplomats who were all present at the audience. The audience ended without any declaration from the visitor to the press.

