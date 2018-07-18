18 July 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta - Prayers for Global Peace Offered

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Eulalia Amabo

This was in a Holy Mass held at the Apostolic Nuncio's residence on July 17, 2018.

Supplications are the best means of communicating and channeling our expectations to God. With the Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta; Fra'Giacomo Dalla Torre del Tempo di Sanguinetto, in Cameroon on the invitation of the Head of State, Paul Biya, it is but normal that he begins his first morning in Cameroon with divine meditation. In an approximately forty minutes Holy Mass officiated by the Apostolic Nuncio to Cameroon, His Grace Julio Murat, in the mini chapel of his residence, prayers for global peace, harmony and humility were offered to the Almighty. Drawing inspiration from the books of Isaiah and Matthew, the Papal representative who officiated alternatively in Latin and French enumerated the advantages of walking with the Lord and respecting His Word. While praying on God to bless the labour and aspirations of everyone, he urged individuals to work selflessly in serving the Lord and not man. The religious leader in his soul-searching sermon called on those present never to forget everyone is a child of God and therefore benefits from the mercies of the Most High.

J'aime

Cameroon

2018 Public Investment Budget - Mid-Term Evaluation Underway

The execution of public contracts nationwide is being reviewed in a five-day meeting in Yaounde. Read more »

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.