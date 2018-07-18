Cameroon: Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta - Prayers for Global Peace Offered

This was in a Holy Mass held at the Apostolic Nuncio's residence on July 17, 2018.

Supplications are the best means of communicating and channeling our expectations to God. With the Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta; Fra'Giacomo Dalla Torre del Tempo di Sanguinetto, in Cameroon on the invitation of the Head of State, Paul Biya, it is but normal that he begins his first morning in Cameroon with divine meditation. In an approximately forty minutes Holy Mass officiated by the Apostolic Nuncio to Cameroon, His Grace Julio Murat, in the mini chapel of his residence, prayers for global peace, harmony and humility were offered to the Almighty. Drawing inspiration from the books of Isaiah and Matthew, the Papal representative who officiated alternatively in Latin and French enumerated the advantages of walking with the Lord and respecting His Word. While praying on God to bless the labour and aspirations of everyone, he urged individuals to work selflessly in serving the Lord and not man. The religious leader in his soul-searching sermon called on those present never to forget everyone is a child of God and therefore benefits from the mercies of the Most High.

J'aime