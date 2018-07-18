Cameroon - Sovereign Order of Malta - Three Cardinal Health Issues Discussed

The putting up of medical teams, developing existing health structures and strengthening public health conventions were the focus of yesterday's meeting between the Minister of Public Health and the visiting delegation.

The Minister of Public Health, André Mama Fouda, on July 17, 2018 received in audience members of the visiting delegation of the Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta. The delegation was led by Domnique de la Rochefoucauld- Montbel, Grand Hospitaller of the Sovereign Order of Malta. Speaking after the audience, Grand Hospitaller said three main issues came under focus during their in camera talks. "This meeting dealt on three importance projects. One of the projects is to put up medical teams comprising mostly first aids. These first aid teams will not just be for one event, but also to provide several services to patients. The second programme is to develop what we have been doing at the General Hospital of Njombe in the Littoral Region. It is a training centre where we have an average of over 50 students and we train more than 250 student annually," he stated. Domnique de la Rochefoucauld- Montbel said the third topic of discussion centred on strengthening public health convention with Cameroon. "And lastly, we discussed about getting into a new convention to foster agreements with Cameroon. Our objective is trying to always get forward and improve quality services offered while sharing the services with the medical team of this country especially with the Ministry of Public Health," he added. As regards their presence in Cameroon, he said they have been active in the country for over half a century. "We have been present in Cameroon for over 60 years and this is a very positive sign as we have been able to realise a General Hospital in the West region of the country, health centres in the North and different dispensaries in the country," he highlighted.

