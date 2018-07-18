18 July 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: A Five Year Maternal, Infant Nutrition Project Launched

By Betelhem Bedlu

ADDIS ABABA- The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation launched a 15 million USD project to improve maternal and infant nutrition. It is part of a five year (2017-2022) third phase Project of Alive and Thrive (A&T).

In his opening remark during the event, Project Country Director Dr. Abdulaziz Ali said that the project is designed in a way to support government's effort to improve the nutrition of mothers and infants in the first thousand days after delivery.

The Director noted that the project would be implemented at Federal level through Ministry of Health and Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Resources and in the health and agriculture offices of the Amhara, Oromia, SNNPR, Tigray, Ethiopian Somali and Afar states.

According to Dr. Abdulaziz, strengthening the efforts of federal and state offices that work to meet national nutrition goals and supporting the activities of state agriculture and livestock offices to provide nutrition foods are among the major focuses of the project. Furthermore, the project analyzes data to help the decision making bodies put in place viable policies regarding maternal and infant health.

The Director said: "The third phase project prioritizes accelerating improvements in Maternal, Infant and Young Child Nutrition (MIYCN)."

Unlike the previous projects which primarily focuses on infants, the new project is unique as it comprises maternal and adolescent's nutrition, he added.

Representatives of Ministry of Health, Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Resources as well as Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation were in the attendance in the event.

Alive and Thrive (A&T) is a multi-year initiative that began in 2009 to combat global child undernutrition in various parts of the world.

