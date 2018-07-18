Ethiopia: Ministry to Revise the Content of Civics Education

ADDIS ABABA - Ministry of Education said that it is going to revise the contents of Civics and Ethical education in a bid to add concepts that advocate peace, tolerance, and multiculturalism.

Higher Education State Minister Dr. Samuel Kifle, told The Ethiopian Herald that revising the concepts and values that Civics and Ethical education course consists is crucial in order to lessen the unrest that took place in different universities of the country. The content will be revised starting from 2020, he added.

Dr. Samuel also stated that the Education and Training roadmap that is soon to be implemented is expected to bring about change in the concepts of Ethiopianism, multiculturalism, and Ethnic plurality in higher institutions, as most of these concepts are going to be delivered to first year students in all universities.

Similarly, the State Minister noted, the concepts of diversity and Ethiopianism are going to be included in the curriculum at all level of education.

According to him, during the university placement, 60 percent of students, as usual, will be placed on areas that are distant from their villages, as it helps them discover and experience a lot about the nation in all aspects.

He said: "Good personality could not develop just because someone joins universities. It requires so much effort and work to do. In this specific aspect, families are the major responsible institution. They need to raise their kids teaching the norms, values and manners of the nation". Families ought to educate their children the value of peace, Ethiopianism, rule of law, and tolerance, he added.

As to him, the youth could either be an engine for growth, or a destructive weapon to the economy. Unless they are guided and corrected, the nation would not be able to use their fresh power.

Thus, by taking the current peaceful atmosphere that has surfaced in the country as an opportunity, the society as well as every concerned body should play their role, he stressed.

Finally, Dr. Samuel stated that supporting students union and adding a special value to Civics and Ethical education as the major things that should be prioritized to achieve this goal.