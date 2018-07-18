Ethiopia: Smart Intervention for Banks Accessibility

The demand for banking service accessibility has been increasing over the years. However, as the availability is limited, the need for smart intervention is imperative to bolster saving and investment, economic experts say.

Information obtained from National Bank of Ethiopia indicate that in a country with over 100 million, only 4,227 bank branches and 10,481 agent banks are operational. Most of the bank's branches are concentrated in the capital Addis Ababa and other major cities; due to market and infrastructure factors.

Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald, the veteran businessman with profound experience in Ethiopia's banking and insurance industry, Eyesuswork Zafu says that only 22 percent of Ethiopian adults have access to modern financial institutions, including banks; and the number is low even by Sub-Saharan Africa standards, where 34 percent of the adult populations go to financial institutions.

Eyesuswork says that uneven distribution of bank branches in rural Ethiopia, where the majority of the population lives in, along with the infancy of the country's electronic banking service are the major factors in impeding accessibility to banks. The veteran banker points at poor infrastructure and internet connection as well as frequent power interruption as factors contributing for the slow penetration of modern banking services, such as Internet Banking, Mobile Banking, ATM, Point-of-Sale (PoS), among others.

Sharing the above rationale, economist and scholar of international finance Zemedeneh Negatu says that Ethiopia's banking accessibility is amongst the lowest in Africa. "In the neighboring Kenya, 60 percent of the total transactions have been made through mobile banking."

Zemedeneh notes that 4,000 bank branches for Africa's second populous country and fourth largest economy is far from sufficient to enhance the level of domestic saving, which is crucial for investment and economic growth.

The Expert, however, says that both the state-owned Commercial Bank of Ethiopia and some private banks have been achieving commendable successes in increasing branches and offering electronic banking services in a bid to come on top of the fierce competition for better market share.

By the same token, Assistant Professor of Development Economics, Dr. Teshome Adugna says that remarkable success has been gained in enhancing banks accessibility during the past fifteen years. The banks have become much profitable compared to other financial institutions, and offer better services whilst corruption is less prevalent.

Dr. Teshome points out that electronic banking has been proven successful in easing transactions and building the institutional capabilities of the banks, which in turn has helped bolster both the level of domestic saving, and the banks' loan disbursing capacity.

Data from the National Bank indicate that the total amount of money deposited in the commercial banks reached over 568 billion Birr during the end of 2017, while the banks disbursed over 560 billion Birr loans for public and private entities in the reported period.

Despite such tremendous progress, the banks' physical distribution is still limited in big cities, and inadequate infrastructure and internet connection as well as power disruptions slow the penetration of electronic banking, the Assistant Professor remarks.

Taking into account banks accessibility has not reached at the desired level, the regulatory bank adopted a new five year National Financial Inclusion Strategy and planned to develop financial infrastructures and improve banks availability as well as offering technologically advanced banking services.

As to Eyesuswork, the vastness of Ethiopia make technological outputs more viable options instead of opening new branches since the latter is more expensive, and rely on the availability of modern infrastructures.

Stating that millions of Ethiopians own mobile phones, the businessman says that mobile banking is much more convenient for the banks to access the youth, the majority of the population.

"The banks, however, cannot fully quit opening new branches since the elder generation tend to use more traditional modes of banking and has limited experience in using mobile and internet banking," Eyesuswork adds.

Similarly, Zemedeneh says mobile, internet and agent banking is the way to access up to 70 and 80 percent of the Ethiopian population instead of competing through traditional and costly way of opening new branches.

He notes that modern technologies are the viable tools that enable the banks to provide effective and efficient services for clients and significantly reduce the huge cost they have been facing in expanding branches and recruiting new staff.

"Ethio-telecom has over 60 million subscribers, and the banks could easily transform the cell phones to bank accounts in a way that enable millions get access to modern banking services within short period."

Dr. Teshome says on his part that the banks need to take into account the majority of Ethiopians live in rural areas and have limited access to electronic banking services.

"The banks should open new branches to enable the public get the service in their nearby areas. They also need to consider the language and other barriers the society has been encountering while using modern banking technologies."

The Assistant Professor has a belief in the complementarity of branch and technological options, and states they are not mutually exclusive. Furthermore, the branches have offered loans and other banking services in addition to money transfers, the primary service of electronic banking.

The scholars highlight that the multiple intervention by all actors in order to address power and internet disruptions and develop information technology infrastructure is a major perquisite to expand electronic banking services, and thereby augment the levels of domestic saving and investment.

While opening new branches is important to ensure accessibility for rural population, the development of mobile and internet banking is equally crucial to transform the manual banking practice to electronic platform, and support the banks to become internationally competitive firms, they comment.