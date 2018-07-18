Ethiopia: Positive Role Expected From Diaspora Communities

It is very important to underscore the significant role that can be played by the Diasporas in promoting and advancing dialogue, tolerance and other peaceful ways and means of resolving differences be it individual, group or political parties.

Since Diasporas by and large reside in countries with rich experience in tolerance, dialogue and other similar peaceful conflict resolution mechanisms and since they live and experience those norms, they are best suited to contribute their experiences to their country of origin.

They can play a significant role in promoting those values and norms to the society with less experience in that regard. In other words, they must help in transferring those peaceful values that they take for granted in places where they reside and the achievements gained as a result; as opposed to advocating violence and other illegal activities in order to achieve personal, group or institutional goals.

Diaspora's contribution for their country of origin should therefore primarily focus on promoting peace, stability and sustainable development and certainly not violence, anarchy and lawlessness.

Ethiopians must learn to appreciate each other's cultural, linguistic, ethnic and religious differences and maintain tolerance and respect to the rule of law. Further, the people both from within and the Diaspora must focus on development issues to improve the economic condition of the country. Generally, peace and tolerance are cornerstones to achieving developmental endeavor and therefore, they should not be taken for granted.

It has been over twenty-five years now that the Ethiopian people began to enjoy relevant peace, democracy and good governance and focus on sustainable development in order to get rid of another chronic envy: Poverty and under development. The country has been going on the right track since this government came to power and most importantly, the people lived in peace. By and large, violence and anarchy has been an issue of the past and people focused on development, investment, education and training in order to put their nation forward.

All these, as Ethiopians realized can only be achieved if there is peace. They also realize that all the achievements they achieved can only be sustainable in the absence of violence and in the presence of peace, democracy and good governance.

The Ethiopian people very much want to maintain and safeguard their achievements over the years gained through hard fought struggle and immense sacrifice.

They definitely do not want to give up and loose to some people who would like to take them back to the old and archaic mentality. Democratization, good governance and sustainable development are matters of survival and not or choice for the public at large. Therefore, they are here to stay and never to be hijacked by some fundamentalists and extremists from within and the Diaspora. The important achievements of the Ethiopian people have been safeguarded by the constitution of the land that explicitly recognizes equality of all religions.

Ethnic extremism, terrorism and advancement of hate propaganda using race cover up and xenophobic agenda is a thing of the past, an obsolete, archaic, uncivilized and backward phenomenon that this dynamic and vibrant generation of the 21st century cannot and will not accept.

However, few people take advantage of the many different interpretations of xenophobic agenda in order to appropriate the function of xenophobic agenda. For example, fundamentalists often use extremism in order to divert the overtly racist imagery assumptions that classify certain groups of people on the basis of ethnic differences into a discourse of assimilation.

It is through the shift from a belief in ethnic determinism to assimilation that racist assumptions became prevalent. As a result, cultural analogies are replaced by ideas about fixed differences on the basis of ethnicity.

The problem occurs when ethnic fundamentalism fails to recognize the dynamic, fluid nature of culture, especially where other ethnic groups are concerned. The implication for a static perception of religion is dangerous; "stereotyping" and "othering" are processes that occur as a consequence. It is through these processes that racist assumptions become "common sense" by using notions of "ethnicity".

As a result, discourse begins to centre on ethnic differences and one hears: "They are all like that", "they can't help doing that", "it is part of their nature.." etc. Racist discourse then becomes legitimized because of fundamentalism. As a result, other ethnic groups are viewed as "others" and negative perceptions abound because of the very ethnic differences that ethnic extremism has sought to validate. However, this new generation knows how to identify the good from the evil.

Further, this young generation is busy focusing on building and re-building this nation because young Ethiopians are recipients and future leaders of this nation; therefore, they cannot afford to be mislead by those individuals and groups who spread hate propaganda. Further, young Ethiopians cannot spend their precious time on divisive, unproductive and malevolence agenda: a manifestation of the enemy of their country and their people.

Tolerance as part and parcel of the Ethiopian culture has been instrumental to and a binding factor of the Ethiopian social and/or communal relationships. In other words, tolerance is a symbol of Ethiopianess.

This binding factor has helped Ethiopians to share joy and jubilation together as a people during good times and console each other as a people during difficult times and that, despite their religious, linguistic or any other differences. It further helped Ethiopians fulfill their citizenship rights and responsibilities jointly and helped create a sense of belongingness and love and respect for fellow Ethiopians on the one hand and for the motherland on the other.

It can be argued that within the Ethiopian context, tolerance, love and respect for a fellow citizen takes precedence and is given a paramount importance despite religious, linguistic or any other differences.

This cultural trait that has been transcended from generation to generation is a solid expression of the Ethiopian way of life.

Anyone, individual or group that may try to bring to this country the real problem of extremism, terrorism and xenophobic agenda under the banner of fundamentalism to infiltrate this highly embedded culture and to create a division amongst the Ethiopian people simply to advance hidden agenda better read the history of the Ethiopian people.

Those who tried failed time and again rather deficiently and those who have a propensity to try are doomed to fail. In our era of globalization, nations are getting closer and closer for shared experience and for shared prosperity.

Nations are also caring more and more for each other as they have realized that they all live in the same world and thus have to look after each other and not hate each other.