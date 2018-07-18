Ethiopia: Graduates in the Eve of New Beginning

The surrounding and premises of Gondar University stuffed with thousands of invited guests who carried bunches of flowers, cameras, video cameras and artistically wrapped gifts. The guests flocked from different parts of the country to attend the special momentous occasion of their closest and nearest ones'-graduation rites.

Their presence in the University's compound apart from creating a sense of enjoyment on graduates, it has added unique features to the ceremony. Especially, while they cheer and scream loudly with excitements and attempted to catch each and every incident with their cameras and cellular phones, they filled the environment with delight and added special color to the ceremony.

Graduation, after years of hard work, commitment and dedication, is a greater achievement that prepares and moves up graduates to the next ladder of life and beams a hope of ray to parents. It is also the beginning of a new chapter in life.

"Finally, the long awaited day has come and we graduated. This is my first achievement in my life and the day is a special day for me", said Melese Wolde, History and Heritage Management graduate of the University.

Melese, who came from Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples State of Gedewo Zone Kochore Kebele, is one of the outstanding students awarded medals for their greater academic achievements; with cumulative GPA of 3.93 in the University.

According to him, since he joined the University in 2016, he has been exerting utmost efforts to realize what is expected from him. And in turn, he has enabled to reap what he has sown. "I have received University's medal for my exceptional performance and I am greatly happy for that. The success would be an initial point of my journey to my destination and would encourage me to work more in that regard."

Graduation is not simply wearing the iconic black gown, cap and receiving degrees or diplomas. It goes beyond that. When a country graduates its qualified human capitals, it expects a lot. For instance, it needs them to serve the communities with full energy, integrity and devotion. It needs them to actively participate in its development plans, face challenges and find ways.

"As an individual Ethiopian, my country needs me to serve the community, and discharge my responsibility with integrity and honesty. In this regard, I am ready to do my level best and hope it will add something," Melese remarked.

In relation to job creation, Melese said that graduated students during their stay in the higher institutions acquire the necessary knowledge and met graduation requirements. That means they are equipped with knowledge; but lack finance. It is clear for novices who want to commence their own businesses, capital is the basic challenge. It is understandable that the government could not offer jobs for all graduates. Instead, it can devise various mechanisms to address hindrances and promote self job creation in collaboration with stakeholders (private sector). In this regard the societal responsibility of the private sector is immense. In the other way, youths have to value and respect the already created jobs. If so, they can be successful and reach where they want to reach, he further said.

While talking about history and heritage, Melese said that history is the foundation of our identity. The present is interconnected with the past and so is the future. To learn from the past and betterment the future, recognizing history is critical.

A generation which does not know his own history could not recognize his beginning and his destination. "Hence, he added, all of us, as an Ethiopian, should know the history of Ethiopia. We should also identify the good and the bad sides of our history and leave behind the one which is harmful for the present and future relationship. Above all, the new generation must not be responsible for activities undertaken centuries ago," he opined.

Saba Equbay is the other graduate of the University. She received her first degree in Educational Planning and Management. The day is the most memorable day for her. She gave birth in the final two and a half months before graduation.

"It is only two months and a half since I bore my first baby and I am celebrating the day with it. My happiness is twofold," she said looking down the infant she wrapped it up with white blanket and hold it closely.

According to Saba, also an employee of this same University, though the challenge had been enormous, she did it. Having her first degree will create a new sense of encouragement and confidence to face on the challenges and add her substantial rewards on her career.

"As a housewife, an employee and a mother, learning is a little bit challenging. However, I accomplished it successfully," she smiled broadly.

Sinedu Berhanu is a mother of a boy. She received her second degree in Midwifery. She also shares Saba's idea. Attending classes, especially with more responsibilities at home and office, can be a challenging task. While trying to balance the weight, all are demanding. However, the support I received from my whole families has enabled me to accomplish it successfully," She said.