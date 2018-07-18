18 July 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt Presents Voluntary Review of Its Sustainable Development At UN

Wednesday 18 July 2018 - 11:38 AM

Egypt presented its Voluntary National Review (VNR) on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) implementation during the 2018 session of the UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF).

The participants; representatives of 54 states, lauded the success of the economic steps taken by Egypt to improve its investment and business climate.

The Egyptian delegation to the forum includes Investment and International Cooperation Minister Sahar Nasr, Planning Minister Hala el Saeed, Environment Minister Yassmin Fouad and Egypt's delegate to the UN Mohamed Idris.

Nasr said the Egyptian government is working hard to encourage the private sector pump new investments through a package of economic reforms, the latest of which was the endorsement of a new investment law and amendments to the companies and capital market laws.

She said the development strategy in Egypt is based on economic growth, providing jobs to all citizens and protecting low-income brackets.

She talked about Egypt's investment plan that was drafted by the Investment Ministry in cooperation with other ministries and government bodies to cover different fields across Egypt.

She also expounded Egypt's Entrepreneurship Program aiming at encouraging investments in emerging companies.

Nasr said the government is also working for women empowerment to give a boost to the economy and encourage businesswomen to invest more in the Egyptian market.

Egypt

