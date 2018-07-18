Egypt: Grand Imam Meets Tony Blair

Wednesday 18 July 2018 - 12:09 PM

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed el Tayyeb on Tuesday 17/7/2018 met former UK prime minister Tony Blair in London.

Minister of State for Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates' Affairs Nabila Makram and Acting Charge d'affaires of the Egyptian Embassy in London Nermeen el Zawahri attended the meeting.

The Grand Imam said the holy Quran has many verses that promote the principles of justice, equality, love and good treatment with the other.

He said all human beings are equal in humanity according to the teachings of Islam.

For his part, Blair expressed confidence that Egypt moves on the right track.

He hailed Al-Azhar as the oldest and most important religious authority in the Islamic world, recalling its role in confronting extremist ideology.

MENA