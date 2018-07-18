18 July 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Grand Imam Meets Tony Blair

Tagged:

Related Topics

Wednesday 18 July 2018 - 12:09 PM

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed el Tayyeb on Tuesday 17/7/2018 met former UK prime minister Tony Blair in London.

Minister of State for Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates' Affairs Nabila Makram and Acting Charge d'affaires of the Egyptian Embassy in London Nermeen el Zawahri attended the meeting.

The Grand Imam said the holy Quran has many verses that promote the principles of justice, equality, love and good treatment with the other.

He said all human beings are equal in humanity according to the teachings of Islam.

For his part, Blair expressed confidence that Egypt moves on the right track.

He hailed Al-Azhar as the oldest and most important religious authority in the Islamic world, recalling its role in confronting extremist ideology.

MENA

Egypt

PM - Monday Public Holiday to Mark July 23 Revolution

Wednesday 18 July 2018 - 12:11 PM Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.