Mauritius: African Union Prepares for Hearings At the International Court of Justice On the Issue of the Chagos Archipelago

press release

In preparation for the hearings before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the Legal Consequences of the Separation of the Chagos Archipelago from Mauritius in 1965, a consultative meeting of the African Union Legal Team took place from 11 to 13 July 2018 in Geneva, Switzerland at Geneva Law University of Switzerland.

The Legal Counsel of African Union Amb. Dr. N. Negm handing over the AU written submissions to Dr. George Abi Saab with her Legal Team Dr. M. Gomaa, Prof. Dr. M. Mbengue, Mr. M. Khalil and Ms. E. Abonnat

The meeting was in preparation for the oral hearings before the ICJ which will hold the Oral Legal Proceedings concerning the advisory opinion on the decolonisation of Chagos from 3 -7 September, 2018. The African Union and other AU Member States are expected to address the court on the Legal consequences of the separation of the Chagos Archipelago from Mauritius in 1965.

The AU meeting was chaired by Amb. Dr. Namira Negm, the Director of the AU Commission Office of the Legal Counseldiscussed several key issues including how to assess the different written comments and to build a strategy for the preparation of the upcoming Oral Proceedings.

Also in attendance was one of the eminent professors on International Law, Professor George Abi-Saab who was invited by the AU to consult on the options and ways to address the critical points before the ICJ.

The AU has already held consultative meetings with the Government of Mauritius and a group of International Lawyers who represented Mauritius in the legal proceedings before the ICJ in the Hague. The first written submission was made on 1 March, 2018 and the second written submission was submitted on15 May 2018 to the registry of ICJ by the Legal Counsel of African Union.

For enquiries, contact:

Tefesehet Sime | Office of the Legal Counsel | African Union Commission | Tel: +251 (0) 913495760 | Email: tefesehets@africa-union.org

Esther Azaa Tankou | Head of Information Division | | African Union Commission | Tel: (251) 11 551 77 00 | E-mail: Yamboue@africa-union.org