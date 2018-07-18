Uganda: Government Blocks Five Ministers, King Oyo From Us Travel

Kampala — A list of high-ranking government officials, technocrats and other dignitaries, who were blocked from travelling to New York, has been revealed.

Those who were blocked by the Prime Minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, from attending a high-level meeting on sustainable development goals included five ministers, permanent secretaries, technocrats and Tooro King Oyo Nyimba.

Sources said the decision to reduce the members of the delegation was to cost-cut.

The meeting was scheduled to take place between July 9 and end today.

The ministers, who were set to attend the global meeting, included that of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Vincent Sempijja, Energy minister Irene Muloni, Microfinance State minister Kasolo Kyeyune, Lands ministers Betty Amongi and State minister for Lands Persis Namuganza.

Sources, who did not want to be named in order to speak freely, disclosed to Daily Monitor that Dr Rugunda trimmed the nearly 40-member team to just one minister, Dr Mary Gorreti Kitutu, the State minister for Environment, and two technocrats: Dr Tom Okurut, the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) executive director, and Mike Nsereko, another Nema official.

Some MPs attended the conference's side events although it is not clear whether they were sponsored by the Office of the Prime Minister or Parliament.

They include: Mr Lawrence Biyika Songa, (Ora County), Yeri Apollo Ofwono, (Tororo Municipality) and MP Barnabas Tinkasimire (Buyaga West).

Others are Henry Maurice Kibalya, (Bugabula South) and Herbert Edmond Ariko (Soroti municipality MP). Parliament spokesperson Chris Obore said he was not aware whether the MPs were attending the assembly or not.

The Clerk to Parliament, Ms Jane Kibirige, is also in New York.

The June 25 letter written by the Foreign Affairs ministry's international economic cooperation officer, Mr Michael Wamai, sought approval of a multi-sectoral delegation and subsequent facilitation of the officials during the time of their stay in New York.

"Reference is made to the above mentioned high level political forum that is scheduled to take place from July 9 to 18 July, 2018 in New York.

Please find here below Uganda's multi-sectoral delegation which has been constituted under the leadership of the Office of the Prime minister," Mr Wamai's letter reads in part.

King Oyo, according to a letter written by Dr Nelson Musoba, the director general in Office of President, was to organise a side event to raise awareness about HIV/Aids.

"He (Omukama) wants to use this forum to highlight the effects of HIV/Aids to the young people...," the letter reads.

SOME OF THE OFFICIALS BARRED FROM TRAVELLING

Office of the Prime minister

Joel Wanjala, acting PS.

Boaz Musimenta, senior policy analyst.

National Planning Authority

Kisamba Mugerwa, National Planning Authority chairman.

Ronald Kaggwa, head of production and industry.

Finance

Joseph Enyimu, commissioner of economic development.

Ministry of Water and Environment

Alfred Okot Okidi, PS.

Margaret Adata, commissioner of forestry.

Disan Ssozi, commissioner of water resources

Ministry of Lands

Dorcas Wagima Okalany, permanent secretary

Vincent Byendamira, commissioner of physical planning

Uganda Bureau of Statistics

Norah Madaya, director of statistical coordination

Education ministry

Fredrick Matyama, commissioner of education planning and policy analysis

Energy ministry

Robert Kasande, PS

James Baanabe, director of Energy resources

Gender ministry

Jane Sanyu Mpagi, director of Gender

Ministry of Agriculture

Fred Mayanja, commissioner of planning

Kampala Capital City Authority

Samuel Sserunkuma, Ag deputy executive director

Civil society

Richard Sewakiryanga, executive director of NGO Forum

Gideon Badagawa, ED, Private Sector Foundation