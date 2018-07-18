South Africa: CT City Join Forces With WP Rugby and Cobras to Honour Madiba

Photo: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp

Activists erected a shack at the official residence of Western Cape Premier Helen Zille in the early hours of the morning on Mandela Day.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation in partnership with Habitat for Humanity SA and the Department of Human Settlements is honouring Tata Madiba's legacy by building 100 homes for 100 families across 3 provinces: Western Cape, Gauteng & KwaZulu-Natal.

On Wednesday, three of the Western Cape's biggest sports teams, Western Province rugby, Cape Town City FC , and the Cape Cobras cricket team, will collectively roll up their sleeves as they aim to honour Nelson Mandela's legacy to assist the Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF) and Habitat for Humanity SA in the Cape Town house-build week from July 16-20.

The three Western Cape sports brands will be in Bardale, Mfuleni, 30km from Cape Town on Mandela Day, where they will be assisting the Habitat for Humanity SA volunteers and Sbu-Leno Construction with constructing external and internal walls, mixing cement, moving blocks and interacting with the community.

"Building the South Africa Nelson Mandela dreamed of is only possible if we come together and raise our hearts, hands and voices to build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter. We therefore would like to thank WP, Cape Town City FC and the Cape Cobras for participating and contributing immensely to this initiative in honour of Tata's 100-year celebration', says Lyndall McCarthy - Resource Development & Communications Officer at Habitat for Humanity SA.

Cape Town City FC chairperson, John Comitis is proud to have his club involved. "This initiative by NMF to embark on building 100 homes together with Habitat for Humanity SA is a fantastic idea, with the energy of Optimize Agency bringing together three major sporting brands in the Western Cape. This initiative unifies us, putting us all under one roof in honour of the biggest unifier of them all, Nelson Mandela. Under his name and with all the respect to him, this is an initiative that will bring communities together and make people realise that the

Western Cape is united. People are united in sport through the power of football, rugby and cricket - this project brings all South Africans together."

Beresford Williams, chairperson of Western Cape Cricket believes that this is merely the start of something special between the three sports brands.

"The collective efforts of all three brands for such a worthy cause is only the beginning of what is to come. I know that the marketing teams of each of the brands have been speaking for a while about using our collective power to make a significant difference in people's lives and we believe that this is merely the start of great things to come between us to ensure that we inspire the entire sporting fraternity to continue Nelson Mandela's legacy."

"We are humbled and proud to stand together with our fellow sports franchises, athletes and Habitat for Humanity SA to honour the values and legacy of Nelson Mandela and to contribute to making a difference in our communities. Given collective will, we all have the power to transform and make a real difference to our communities and people in need. It is a privilege to give a little back today, something we as a Union will strive to do on a continuous basis in whatever way we can." said Thelo Wakefield, President of the WPRFU.

Optimize Agency CEO, Emy Casaletti-Bwalya says, "As the official sports marketing agency to the Nelson Mandela Foundation, we are very proud to be involved in Nelson Mandela's Centenary. Sport will play a huge part in this year's celebration. Like Madiba himself said: 'Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire, the power to unite people in a way that little else does', and it is in this spirit that the DHL WP, Cape Town City FC, World Sports Betting Cape Cobras Cricket team as well as the Springboks heeded the call to Be The Legacy and are using their united power to do good and take action against poverty on Mandela Day. We would like to thank them on behalf of the Nelson Mandela Foundation for their participation and in honouring Madiba in the best way possible."

The Springboks will also be joining the house build on July 18 in Mfuleni with some of the team players, management and technical staff.

Source: Sport24