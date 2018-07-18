18 July 2018

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Maritime Air Squadron Is a Pride of the Nation, Says Commissioner of Police

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Maritime Air Squadron (MAS) of the National Coast Guard based at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport in Plaisance celebrated its 28th anniversary yesterday in the presence of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mario Nobin and other personalities.

In his address, Police Commissioner Nobin highlighted that the MAS has since its creation ensured security of the country, hence constitutes a pride of the nation. The MAS, he said, has stepped up its efforts and increased its strength and capacity in its service delivery to meet multiple challenges over the years.

He added that the authorities will ensure that the MAS continues to be better equipped by increasing its assets and workforce so that it can deal with maritime threats, in particular illicit drug trafficking occurring in the seas. He also observed that the integrity and honesty of the officers are complementary to the resources of the institution, adding that to uncover and dismantle criminality in all its forms, the commitment and discipline of the workforce remain a prerequisite.

The Commissioner recalled that the MAS, through new acquisitions, has achieved further operational worthiness and effectiveness that has enabled it to provide a greater surveillance cover over the vast Exclusive Economic Zone of Mauritius and create a better and easier communication to and from the outer islands of Mauritius namely Agalega and Rodrigues.

Speaking about the eradication of scourges in Mauritius, Mr Nobin highlighted that the conjoint efforts of family institutions and the society together with that of the Police Force are essential. He urged parents to impart the necessary values to their children so that they grow up as responsible citizens and abstain from committing illegal acts.

On that score, he recalled that through its Social Outreach Programme, the Police Force aims to go beyond the enforcement of laws to better guide youngsters towards playing constructive roles in society, through activities such as scouting.

Mauritius

Financial Services - Minister Sesunkgur Sheds Light On Mutual Evaluation Report

Government is taking a series of measures and actions to reform our financial services sector. The blueprint contains a… Read more »

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.