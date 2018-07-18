18 July 2018

Kenya: 23 Students in Nyeri Charged With Assault and Damage of Property

By Simon Ndonga

Nyeri — Twenty-three students from Kirimara Boys High School in Nyeri have been charged with malicious damage to property and assaulting a teacher and the School's Deputy Principal at the institution.

The boys who all denied committing the offences were set free with a Surety Bond of Sh200,000 or a cash bail of Sh100,000 each, failure to which they will be remanded at Juvenile Home in Ruring'u.

The Deputy Principal has been admitted in hospital and being is treated for serious facial injuries after he was allegedly pelted with stones during the rampage while conducting his normal duties within the school while the other teacher is said to have been treated and discharged.

The incident occurred after the students went on strike claiming that they do not want to sit for causing chaos within the institution in addition to breaking windows of the buildings.

The court Principal Magistrate Elvis Michieka noted that the court has in the past faced challenges after the accused absconded sessions when issued with free bonds.

The students committed the offence on Monday night where they also destroyed property worth Sh700,000.

