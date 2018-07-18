Mozambique: 2019 General Elections Calendar Approved

The detailed calendar for 15 October 2019 general elections - for President, Parliament (Assembleia da Republica), and provincial assemblies - was approved by the National Elections Commission on 4 July and is posted (in Portuguese).

Clarification

National Elections Commission (CNE) spokesperson (and CNE member) Paulo Cunica has asked us to clarify a note in this Bulletin 12 July. We reported that Frelimo unexpectedly forced the cancellation of the special parliament session scheduled 21-22 June to pass new local election and municipalities laws, and Frelimo-linked members of the CNE said that without the new law the CNE could not accept lists of candidates for municipal assemblies, due to start 5 July for 22 days.

Paulo Cunica asked us to point out that there was no formal vote in the CNE on this issue and at the 4 July CNE meeting members agreed by consensus not to accept candidates lists the next day.

We note that the CNE does try to work by consensus and agreement and votes only on highly contentious issues such as the validity of the elections. It does not try to push through decisions where there is strong opposition, and thus Frelimo's desire to delay accepting candidates as a way of putting pressure on Renamo was accepted by CNE members and there was no vote.