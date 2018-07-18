Rwanda: Be Part of the Development Process, Christians Told

The 19th Africa 'Haguruka' gospel summit, also known as Africa Arise and Shine conference, in Kigali last week, concluded on July 15, with a message to all Africans to join in Africa's development effort.

Organised by Zion Temple World Ministries, the weeklong summit was held under the theme, "Africa arise and guide your gates", and was drawn from Psalm 122:2.

The annual summit attracted delegates from different African countries, including Burundi, DR Congo, Kenya, Tanzania, Cameroon, Botswana, Uganda and Ghana. Other participants were from UK, Italy, Belgium, USA, Canada and India.

It featured morning sessions at Zion Temple in Kicukiro from 9am to 1pm, while the evening sessions were held at IPRC-Kigali stadium in Kicukiro, from 4pm to 7:30 pm.

Addressing the 4000 participants, Apostle Paul Gitwaza of Zion Temple said the summit was an opportunity for Africans to share ideas on how to develop the continent successfully, citing business, education, health, politics and sports as key areas to emphasise.

"Our history made Africa home to evil powers, but where the continent stands right now shows that more can be achieved if all Africans joined their hands. Africans should guard the gates of the continent and fight anything that targets to destroy them," said Gitwaza.

He added: "Transforming Africa is not only a responsibility for politicians, business people and educationalists but it is also the Church's responsibility to develop the continent. Africa has a high number of youth and they should be inspired to use their energy and talent to transform the continent."