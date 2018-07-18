18 July 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mufindi Open Still Open for Golfers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mbonile Burton

TODAY is the deadline for all golfers wishing to participate in Mufindi Open ahead of its official tee off on July 27 at the club's course.

One of the national level tournaments, Mufindi Open is coming back with usual excitement as its preparations are on a top gear. Bankrolled by Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA), Mufindi will run from July 27 to 29 this year.

It's the third round of the tournaments in the Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) calendar for this year. The club's Vice Captain Doto Kitinusa told the 'Daily News' yesterday that preparations are steadily going on at the club.

"Everything is going on well, I have contacted several clubs and all have confirmed to send players here," he said. Kitinusa named club that have confirmed to send players to Mufindi as Tanzania People's Defense Forces (TPDF) Lugalo, Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC) and Morogoro Gymkhana.

"But there are other clubs that have shown interest to come and support the event, we have until late Wednesday (today) to determine the total number of players registered for the event," he said.

He said that the event is open for amateur golfers eligible to play in men and ladies' divisions. According to him professional golfers are also invited to battle it out for the cash prizes.

Kitinusa thanked Tanapa for sponsoring the three-day event. Mufindi Open, according to Kitinusa, is among the events backed by Tanapa with aims to promote the tourism in Southern Highlands.

Mufindi Open is the third national level golf coming after Moshi Open and Lugalo Open.

Tanzania

Why Obama Visit to Tanzania Kept a Secret

The coming of prominent leaders like former US President Barrack Obama and the President of the Switzerland, Mr Alain… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.