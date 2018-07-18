Tanzania: Mufindi Open Still Open for Golfers

TODAY is the deadline for all golfers wishing to participate in Mufindi Open ahead of its official tee off on July 27 at the club's course.

One of the national level tournaments, Mufindi Open is coming back with usual excitement as its preparations are on a top gear. Bankrolled by Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA), Mufindi will run from July 27 to 29 this year.

It's the third round of the tournaments in the Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) calendar for this year. The club's Vice Captain Doto Kitinusa told the 'Daily News' yesterday that preparations are steadily going on at the club.

"Everything is going on well, I have contacted several clubs and all have confirmed to send players here," he said. Kitinusa named club that have confirmed to send players to Mufindi as Tanzania People's Defense Forces (TPDF) Lugalo, Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC) and Morogoro Gymkhana.

"But there are other clubs that have shown interest to come and support the event, we have until late Wednesday (today) to determine the total number of players registered for the event," he said.

He said that the event is open for amateur golfers eligible to play in men and ladies' divisions. According to him professional golfers are also invited to battle it out for the cash prizes.

Kitinusa thanked Tanapa for sponsoring the three-day event. Mufindi Open, according to Kitinusa, is among the events backed by Tanapa with aims to promote the tourism in Southern Highlands.

Mufindi Open is the third national level golf coming after Moshi Open and Lugalo Open.