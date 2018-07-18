18 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Moroe Opens Up On CSA's Financial Goals

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cricket South Africa (CSA) CEO Thabang Moroe says that cutting costs at the organisation is one of his major mandates.

Moroe was on Monday unveiled as the new CEO having served in an acting capacity since the departure of Haroon Lorgat towards the end of last year.

While launching a lucrative T20 domestic tournament at the end of the year is one of the main priorities, that will tie into one of Moroe's bigger overall tasks: to save money.

"The one mandate was for the next four-year cycle, which is projected to be a loss-making cycle of R800 million, to make sure I bring that to below R500 million," Moroe explained at a press briefing on Monday.

"Luckily, through relationships I have built, we have managed to reduce that loss by over R400 million, so CSA is looking good.

"The personal target I have set myself is to totally scrap that loss. I think that is possible. I would like to leave CSA in a healthy financial situation."

The projected loss is due largely to the fact that the Proteas men's team has few blockbuster tours between now and the end of the 2022 season.

Moroe would go into too much detail in terms of exactly what his money-making plans were, but he assured the media in attendance, in jest, that they were all "legal".

The new T20 League, which will replace the flopped T20 Global League, is set to get underway in November or December and will see CSA and SuperSport join financial forces in getting it up and running.

That competition, as was always the plan under Lorgat, is designed to try and help CSA generate income that is not dependent on international cricket.

Moroe also confirmed that the Proteas Test team is on the verge of securing a major sponsorship deal, which the CEO is hoping to announce within the next couple of weeks.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

The Commercialisation of Nelson Mandela

It is 100 years after the birth of Nelson Mandela, and his iconic image is everywhere. Is Mandela the Symbol in danger… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.