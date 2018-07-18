South Africa: Riah Phiyega, SAPS Cannot Be Led By a Cadre Carrying a Line of Unearned Medals On Her Chest

analysis

Riah Phiyega, former and disgraced National Commissioner of Police, has challenged the veracity of a sentence in my critique of the SCA judgment in the Jiba and Mwerebi appeals. I commented: 'Of his (i.e. Zuma's) second choice, Riah Phiyega of Marikana mendacity infamy, the less said the better.' I have been asked by her, in a screaming headline, to furnish the evidence supporting my view. I do so gladly.

This is a response to the article, What is Paul Hoffman's evidence of my mendacity, deceit and dishonesty?

Mendacity means a tendency to lie.

The Farlam Commission into the tragedy which occurred at Marikana in August 2012 found that Phiyega had precisely such a tendency. Here is an extract from its report:

"D The National Management Forum

While Major General Mpembe was debriefing the NUM and AMCU teams at Marikana, the National Commissioner and Lieutenant General Mbombo were attending a meeting of the National Management Forum (NMF) of the SAPS, which was being held at Midrand. The meeting was also...