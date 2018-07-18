South Africa: North West Legislature Commemorates Nelson Mandela Day, 18 Jul

Photo: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp

Activists erected a shack at the official residence of Western Cape Premier Helen Zille in the early hours of the morning on Mandela Day.

North West Legislature Speaker and MPLs to commemorate Mandela Day by donating groceries, blankets, refurbishing and cleaning care centres scross the Province

On Wednesday, 18 July 2018, the North West Provincial Legislature under the leadership of the Speaker, Hon. Sussana Dantjie together with the Members of the Legislature will be commemorate the Nelson Mandela Day by donating food parcels; toiletries; clothing; educational material, and refurbishing and cleaning various care centres in all four districts of the North West Province.

In Bojanala district the delegation led by Hon. Sussana Dantjie will visit Ntshalle Bana Day Care Centre in Freedom Park, Rustenburg to donate groceries; warm clothing; blankets and toiletries to the 42 beneficiaries, and in Ngaka Modiri Molema district, the delegation which will be led by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Jane Manganye who will visit Kgaratlho Project for the Blind in Magogoe and Legae Motheo Child and Youth Centre in Seweding to also donate groceries and cleaning their yards respectively.

At Ipopeng Self Help Project for the Blind; Kamogelo Organisation for Disabled and Marang a letsatsi Service club in Mamusa local municipality, Hon. Elisha together with the Legislature staff will refurbish the centres by donating Jojo tanks and tyres for their minibus taxis. In Khuma at Dr. Kenneth Kaunda district, Hon. Itumeleng Mosala and staff will visit Thembekane Home-Based care centre to donate food parcels; refurbish water and sanitation. The teams will start at 10h00 and finish by 16h00.

Issued by: North West Provincial Legislature