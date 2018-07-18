18 July 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: 'High Residue of Adulterated Pesticides On Produce Affecting Market Access'

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has stated that while high level of residue on farm products make them unsafe for consumption, it was also a part of many reasons why exported produce originating from Nigeria were being rejected.

According to the Standards body, using quality pesticides while also adhering to global best practices remain important in enhancing the acceptability of Nigerian products abroad.

The Director General, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Osita Aboloma, during a one-day sensitisation workshop organised for farmers and agro-chemical dealers in Kano, said the reason why most farm produce are rejected at the global market is due to the high level of residue on farm products making them unsafe for consumption.

Speaking on the "Dangers of using sub-standard, adulterated pesticides", Aboloma noted that the move by SON was to help eradicate the level of neglect of Nigeria's farm produce at the international market.

"This is why we are sensitising our farmers on the need to always produce to meet global best practices while also driving the non-oil export sector," he said.

He explained that the Federal Government has directed SON, other regulatory agencies and Department of Agriculture in the country to strengthen the regulatory approach on the manufacture, sales and distribution of unwholesome pesticides in the market.

He stated that the directive was also to get rid of the criminal network involved in the trade malpractice of adulterated pesticides and other related products.

The DG who was represented by the Director of Operations in the agency, Felix Nyado, added that SON would continue to monitor the performance and sale of the products in the markets to guarantee the safety of farmers using them, consumers of the farm produce as well as to protect the environment.

He pointed out that producing more food from the increasingly depleted soil was a major concern, not only to farmers but also to large food production companies and governments in the country.

According to him, the workshop was aimed at sensitising farmers and agro-chemical dealers across the country on the need to boost agriculture.

"Current worldwide trend shows an increase in the sale of pesticide products that are sub-standard contain contaminated contents or do not contain active ingredients).

"Therefore, investigation by the SON on the agro-chemical product markets, confirmed Nigeria is not immune from the above global trend," he said.

Nigeria

Herdsmen-Farmers Conflicts Becoming Deadlier - UN Envoy

The Special Representative of UN Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, Mohamed Ibn Chambas, says the… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.