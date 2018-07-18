Nigeria: Court Serves Dasuki's Release Warrant On DSS, AGF

The Federal High Court in Abuja has served a warrant of release of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd), on the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice.

The court had on July 2 granted Dasuki conditional bails, which he perfected fully yesterday.

According to PRNigeria, a court bailiff accompanied by the two sureties who stood for Dasuki officially served the DSS chief and the AGF with the warrant of release around 1p.m. yesterday.

Although the sureties had anticipated that the detained ex-NSA would be handed over to them, sources, however, said the DSS boss might need to contact the presidency before finally handing over Dasuki to the sureties in compliance with the ruling of the court.

The warrant of release dated July 16, 2018, with a title: 'Verification of Bail Conditions' and signed by Deputy Chief Registrar, Mba Nkem A. Omotosho, was served on the DSS headquarters and the AGF in Abuja.

The warrant of release read in part: "Pursuant to the judgment Order made on Monday, July 2, 2018, granted by his lordship, Justice Ijeoma L. Ojukwu, directing various conditions to be fulfilled prior to the release on bail of the applicant (Dasuki).

"I have scrupulously verified the entire conditions of the bail as ordered by his lordship and the three ambits are fulfilled."

"Hence, the respondents, the Director-General, DSS, and AGF are hereby notified as directed by his lordship for the subsequent compliance of same.

"Attached herewith is the enrolled order of the court and all the necessary bail documents for your perusal and aggrandizement."

Before the latest judgment by Justice Ojukwu, the judge, on his fundamental human rights Dasuki had previously perfected bails granted him by four different judges of high courts including Justice Ademola Adeniyi and Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Abuja Federal High Court and Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf and Justice Peter Affen of the FCT High Courts.

The ECOWAS Court of Justice also ordered his immediate release from detention.

At the time of this report, friends, associates and well-wishers of the former NSA had stormed his residence eagerly awaiting his final release from detention by the federal government.

Dasuki is being prosecuted by the federal government for alleged corruption and possession of arms.