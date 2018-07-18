South Africa: Nine Drivers Arrested At KZN Protest Over Fuel Price Increase

Nine drivers have been arrested following a fuel price hike protest on the N3 highway in Pietermaritzburg, towards Durban, on Wednesday morning.

Truck drivers, tow truckers and other motorists blockaded roads across KwaZulu-Natal to protest against recent and anticipated fuel price increases in the country.

Captain Nqobile Gwala told News24 that one woman and eight men had been arrested for public violence in Pietermaritzburg.

"They will appear in court soon once they are charged," she said.

KwaZulu-Natal Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) spokesperson Zinhle Mali also confirmed the arrests.

She said the roads had been cleared.

Mali had earlier told News24 that the blockade had started in the early hours of the morning, around 04:00, on the Durban-bound N3 at the Church Street offramp, and had stretched all way up to Town Hill.

"It is not a truck protest. Residents around Pietermaritzburg are also joining (the) protest. It is the petrol price that they are moaning about," she said.

eThekwini Metro Police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad said motorists had also blockaded the R102 in Tongaat, the north and south lanes of the N2 near Higginson Highway, the Sherwood onramp to the N3, and between KwaDukuza and Zinkwazi.

Sewpersad said metro police had not made any arrests in the eThekwini area.

Source: News24