18 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: General Council of the Bar Heads to ConCourt to Appeal SCA's Jiba, Mrwebi Decision

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Marianne Thamm

Just as Nomgcobo Jiba was prepping to head back to her office at the NPA after almost two years on special leave, the General Council of the Bar announced on Tuesday that it had decided at the weekend that it would seek leave to appeal a majority decision by the Supreme Court of Appeal to overturn a North Gauteng High Court decision that Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi were not "fit and proper" to act as advocates and should be disbarred. Lady Justice has not yet sung and the foot soldiers of State Capture are still standing.

What one would have given to have been able to eavesdrop on the General Council of the Bar AGM in Johannesburg at the weekend where "extensive discussions" resulted in an 18 to 12 vote (with two abstentions) in favour of approaching the Constitutional Court for leave to appeal last Tuesday's SCA majority judgment overturning a North Gauteng High Court ruling that Advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi be struck from the roll of advocates.

At this point the GCB has not made known on what basis it will be approaching the Constitutional Court. Last...

South Africa

The Commercialisation of Nelson Mandela

It is 100 years after the birth of Nelson Mandela, and his iconic image is everywhere. Is Mandela the Symbol in danger… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.