South Africa: General Council of the Bar Heads to ConCourt to Appeal SCA's Jiba, Mrwebi Decision

analysis

Just as Nomgcobo Jiba was prepping to head back to her office at the NPA after almost two years on special leave, the General Council of the Bar announced on Tuesday that it had decided at the weekend that it would seek leave to appeal a majority decision by the Supreme Court of Appeal to overturn a North Gauteng High Court decision that Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi were not "fit and proper" to act as advocates and should be disbarred. Lady Justice has not yet sung and the foot soldiers of State Capture are still standing.

What one would have given to have been able to eavesdrop on the General Council of the Bar AGM in Johannesburg at the weekend where "extensive discussions" resulted in an 18 to 12 vote (with two abstentions) in favour of approaching the Constitutional Court for leave to appeal last Tuesday's SCA majority judgment overturning a North Gauteng High Court ruling that Advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi be struck from the roll of advocates.

At this point the GCB has not made known on what basis it will be approaching the Constitutional Court. Last...