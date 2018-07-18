18 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Amid Disillusionment and Neglect, the Youth Push On in Hope

analysis By Hlumela Dyantyi

As South Africa celebrates the centenary of Nelson Mandela on Wednesday 18 July, Daily Maverick took to the streets of Cape Town to find out what legacy Mandela has left behind in the hearts and minds of people, especially the youth.

At the Company's Garden in Cape Town, a 68-year-old man stands over a water fountain, bird-watching. He travels a 23km taxi distance every day from his home in Grassy Park to the Gardens, where he spends most of his afternoons, because he is unemployed. His name is Ebrahim Cornelius.

Ebrahim Cornelius says that Mandela could have done more. Photo by Aphiwe Ngalo

Being close to Mandela Day, Ebrahim Cornelius rolls his eyes when asked what plans he has for the celebrated event.

"Mandela did nothing for us coloureds. I'm speaking the truth. His wife (Winnie Madikizela-Mandela) was a better woman," he says. He then reaches out for a few strawberry sweets in the plastic bag he carries and hands them out to a group of children passing by.

Cornelius believes that Mandela did not leave a powerful legacy. He believes that many of the...

