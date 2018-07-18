18 July 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Three Persons in Zamfara Villages - Police

By Ibrahim Mohammed

Zamfara State police command on Wednesday confirmed the killing of three persons by armed gunmen.

According to the police, the incident occurred in Sikida and Gyaddu villages in Maradun Local Government Area of the state today.

The confirmation was contained in a statement issued to journalists by the command's spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu.

He said the suspected bandits fled before the arrival of joint police and military teams that responded swiftly to a distress call from the area.

The PPRO also said policemen also foiled another bandits attack on Dangebe Village in Zurmi local government area of the state.

"Today being 17th July, 2018 at about 0830hrs, a gang of armed bandits/Cattle rustlers went to the above named Community with (the intent) to attack and rustle cows from the villagers.

"The tactical teams of the Command engaged the bandits in a gun battle which forced them to beat a retreat back to the forest with possible gun wounds", he said.

The state spokesperson said 171 cows were recovered during the operation.

"The entire axis has been subjected to coordinated bush combing to enable effect the arrest of the perpetrators of this dastardly act", he said.

