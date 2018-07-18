Ghana: Tano South Municipality Marks Senior Citizens' Day

press release

A reception to entertain the aged has been held at Bechem to mark the 58th Republic Day Anniversary celebration.

The day, which is termed as Senior Citizens' Day, is used to honour the older generation who made significant contributions towards the socio-economic development of the country.

Addressing the Senior Citizens at the Residency of the Tano South Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Osei Sekyere Bota, former District Chief Executive (DCE) during the administration of Ex-president John Agyekum Kuffour, urged the senior citizens to continue to contribute their quota towards the development of the municipality and the nation as whole.

He condemned illegal mining activities and their effects on water bodies and urged those indulging in it to put a stop to it.

For his part, Mr. Bukari Zakari Anaba, former Municipsl Chief Executive under the leadership of Ex- president John Dramani Mahama, said the creation of the Ahafo Region was dear to the heart of the chief and residents of the municipality.

Mr Anaba, therefore, called on eligible voters to take part in the referendum that would be organised by the electoral commission and secure an eighty percent (80%) of the total votes to make the creation of a new region possible.

The MCE for Tano South, Mr. Collins Offinam Takyi, noted that in the past, the older generation provided communal labour to support development projects and expressed worry that that communal spirit has died.

On the Assembly's fee fixing, he said management had made extensive consultation with both the assembly members and stakeholders to decide new rates reasonable to be paid by the taxpayers and urged political parties to avoid politicising the newly-proposed rate.

He urged the people to remain solidly behind government's policies and programmes to improve the lives of people and called all political leaders to support the programmes.

Mr Takyi expressed regrets that most of the forest reserves in the Municipality had been depleted through the activities of illegal chain saw operation and hinted that the assembly was implementing a tree planting exercise to protect the degraded environment and stressed the need to report the illegal chain saw operators to police.

On the government flagship programme of One district, One factory, Mr Takyi said two organizations had submitted proposals to the Assembly to be considered for the establishment of the factories in the municipality to create jobs for the youth.

The Omanhene of Bechem Traditional Area, Nana Fosu Gyeabour Akoto II, who chaired the function, thanked the MCE and the Member of Parliament for Tano South Constituency for the effective role they played to have Tano South District elevated to the Municipal status.

Nana Fosu GyeabourAkoto II, Omanhene of Bechem Traditional Area

Source: ISD (Barnie K. Agyeman)