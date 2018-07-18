Ghana: Deputy Regional Minister and Investors Inspect Land for 1d1f At Kintampo

18 July 2018

The chiefs and people of Yabraso in the Kintampo North Municipality have given 1,000 acres to Z .A. KAERAS Ltd. for the construction of a yam and potato chips factory.

The Deputy Regional Minister and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asunafo North, Mr Evans Opoku Bobie, said the project formed part of the Government's One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative throughout the country.

In addition, Mr Bobie said, a 10 acre land had also been released for crop production.

Mr Bobie urged the Assembly to sensitize the people about the project, adding that the people of Kintampo stood to benefit greatly through employment opportunities and a reduction in the poverty levels of the area.

Earlier, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Kintampo, Mr Michael Sarkodie Baffoe, called on stakeholders to help support the government's 1D1F initiative to become a reality.

To this end, he assured investors that Kintampo was blessed with a lot of natural resources that could be exploited for their mutual benefit while urging the people to remain peaceful for accelerated progress in the Kintampo area.

In his remarks, Mr James Larweh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Z. A. KAERAS Ltd, disclosed that the project would provide employment to more than 1000 farmers in Kintampo and the surrounding communities.

He said the company would team up with the government under the 1D1F to produce yam and potato chips.

Mr Larweh said the yam which would be used for the production would need to be organic and, therefore, the farmers would be taken through the process of organic yaw production.

He noted that the welfare of the farmers was very important and that bank accounts would be opened for them with Z. A. KAERAS Ltd as guarantors so that they would be able to get loans from financial institutions.

The Chief of Mansira of the Mo Traditional Area, Nana Bisa Kwan II, was happy for the initiative and pointed out that the initiative would go a long way to provide relief to the farmers of the municipality who had suffered from post- harvest loses in the past.

