Ghana: President Welcomes Five New Envoys

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday received the credentials of five newly accredited ambassadors to Ghana.

They are Shi Tin Wang, the Chinese Ambassador, Myint Swe's of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, Sultana Hossain of Bangladesh, Nelson Ocheger of Uganda and Shirley Ho-Vicario of the Philippines.

President Akufo-Addo congratulated them and spoke of his commitment to work closely with them to strengthen the bilateral ties between Ghana and their respective countries for their mutual benefit.

He recounted the longstanding relations with each of the countries and said it had been win-win.

President Akufo-Addo said the country was open to expanding its trade and economic relations, and reiterated the need to build trade, economic and investment cooperation, which would inure to the benefits of Ghana and their nations. He encouraged them to explore new areas of cooperation and the exchange of ideas and experiences.

President Akufo-Addo spoke of his government's readiness to do everything to make their duty tour worthwhile.

The ambassadors separately expressed their eagerness to work with the government, and pledged to deepen the relations and cooperation of their respective countries with Ghana.

They said they were determined to push for increased economic ties, trade and technical cooperation. They applauded Ghana for blazing the trail in democracy and good governance in Africa.

The ambassadors also gave high marks to the government for the good job it was doing to transform not only the economy but the fortunes of the sub-region.

Sultana Hossain of Bangladesh and President Akufo-Addo

Shi Tin Wang of China Ambssador presenting his Letter of Credence to President Akufo-Addo

Myint Swe's of Republic of The Union of Myanmar in a handshake with President Akufo-Addo

Nelson Ocheger from Uganda in a handshake with President Akufo-Addo

Source: GNA

Photos: ISD (Patience Lartey)