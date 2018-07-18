18 July 2018

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: MCE Donates Items to Muslims

press release

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Tano South, Mr Collins Offinam Takyi, has paid a visit to Muslim communities during the Muslims' celebration of the 2018 Eid-ul Fitr.

The MCE said government considered Eid-ul Fitr celebration as an important event and that the purpose of his visit to the Muslim communities was to interact with them and to support them to celebrate the Festival.

The MCE informed Muslims that government had identified the priorities of Muslims and would release the Zongo Development Fund in no time to help Muslim communities meet their priorities.

He urged all Imams to lead their people to pray for the Municipality as well as the country to ensure peace prevailed.

The chief Imam of Bechem, who received the items on behalf of the muslims in the municipality, thanked the MCE and Assembly for their kind gesture and promised to educate Muslims youth to exhibit good behaviour.

Source: ISD

Ghana

