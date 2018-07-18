South Africa: Five-Stroke Lead for Vorster At the Junior Open

South Africa's Martin Vorster opened up a yawning lead in the second round of The Junior Open but compatriot Kaylah Williams continued to come to grips with the challenge of links golf in Scotland on Tuesday.

Vorster fired an opening four-under 66 and slept on a one-shot lead into the second round at the Eden Course at St Andrews. When the 16-year-old GolfRSA National Squad player pitched up for his afternoon tee time, just one player had reached his overnight target of four under.

The Louis Oosthuizen Junior Golf Academy member fired a five-under 65 to finish five shots clear of the chasing pack, led by Tsubasa Kajitani from Japan and Adam Pedersen from Denmark.

The South African junior started with five straight pars but stormed clear with four birdies on the bounce from the par-three 15th. He gave a shot back, but drained a 30-footer at the par-five 9th for an eagle finish.

'That was a nice way to finish,' said Vorster, who has a 36-hole aggregate of nine-under-par 131. 'It was definitely a bit hotter. I love playing links golf and I could play these courses all day long. I'm having a great time out here. I struck the ball just as well as I did in the first round, but the putter was definitely a bit hotter. The up-and-down I made to save par at the 10th gave me that little confidence boost I needed.'

After two-putt pars at the 11th to 14th holes, he got a touch more aggressive with his approach shots and the tactic paid off for the Pinnacle Point golfer.

'At the 15th, I holed a six-footer and two-putted from 30 foot at the 16th,' Vorster said. 'I boxed a 20 foot right to the left slider at the 17th and holed another six-footer at the 18th to get to eight under.

'Conditions were tougher on the back nine, but I was pretty solid. We teed off in a one-club wind, but by the time we turned, it was pumping.

'We were playing in at least a three-club wind. The last three holes were pretty tough, and I was really pleased to finish with the eagle.'

Vorster kept his round ticking along with a good up-and-down for par at the 2nd, but the putter let him down at the par-four 4th.

'I hit my tee shot too far right and I couldn't get too aggressive with my approach,' he said. 'The green is very small and raised, but I managed to get on and then I three-putted from 20 foot.

'I made solid pars for the next five holes and hit a great tee shot down the middle at the 9th. It was playing downwind, so I could go for the green, but I took 9-iron in. The greens are firm and I didn't want to overshoot the green. I finished 30 foot short of the hole and boxed the eagle putt.

'The eagle put me in a very positive frame of mind for the final round. The key will be to play the course and not to get distracted by what the other players do.'

The 16-year-old Kajitane - the only girl in the top 10 - and 13-year-old Pederson both carded rounds of 68. New Zealand's Jayden Ford and Abel Gallegos from Argentina are a further three shots back in fourth on one-under-par 139.

Western Province's Williams carded 74 in her introduction to true links golf, but just as the 16-year-old GolfRSA Elite Squad player thought she had a grip on things, the gusting wind added another dimension.

The Bellville golfer had a double-bogey at the 14th and a bogey at the 17th on her outward loop, but dropped five more shots coming home to sign for 78. She is 12 over and tied 49th.

'I'm really happy that I've made the cut in my first international event and that I'll have another chance to play this course,' said Williams. 'It's very different to what I've grown up with and I'm learning so much here. I hope the experience will help me produce my best effort in the final round.'

The 36-hole cut, which fell at 19 over, shortened the field of 142 golfers from 78 countries who started the event to 86 competitors for the final round.