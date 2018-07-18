18 July 2018

Nigeria: Police Arrest 'Eight Chibok Girls Abductors'

By Abdulkareem Haruna

The Borno state police command on Wednesday paraded eight suspected Boko Haram members and their accomplices it said were responsible for the kidnap of Chibok schoolgirls four years ago.

Another 14 suspects also paraded were responsible for various suicide attacks carried out by teenage girls, the police said.

This was disclosed at a press conference by the Borno police command at the force headquarters in Maiduguri, Borno state capital.

Over 270 Chibok girls were abducted from their school dormitory in 2014. The kidnapping sparked global outrage.

More than 100 of the schoolgirls are still being held by Boko Haram.

