17 July 2018

GroundUp (Cape Town)

South Africa: Local TV Series Wins At International Film Festival

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Supplied
Lucilla Blankenberg of Community Media Trust received the award for best TV series at the Zanzibar International Film Festival for JAB, which she co-directed.
By Chumani Mazwi

Community Media Trust's drama series, JAB, won the award for best TV series at the Zanzibar International Film Festival on 15 July.

JAB is a 13-episode woman's boxing drama series produced by CMT that was broadcast weekly on SABC1 from February to April 2016.

It is an uplifting drama set in the world of competitive boxing. It tells the story of Bee Sondlo, a young black woman from Langa in Cape Town. Bee is a 19-year-old living with her nurse mother, Gladys, and her disabled brother, Mandla.

Living in a crime-ridden community infested with drugs and gangsterism, Bee's dedication to boxing is her only consolation. The threat of losing her home due to financial issues forces Bee to grow a thick skin, leaving her no other option but to fight for money. She surprises everyone with her skill and ferocity, sparking an unlikely journey to the top in the dangerous world of professional fighting.

JAB was written by the late Paul Ian Johnson in 2008 and produced by Lucilla Blankenberg and Meesha Aboo, and co-directed by Blankenberg and Laddie Bosch.

This is CMT's first win in this category. It competed against 20 finalists from all over the world, including some of South Africa's most popular TV series, such as iNumber Number, Umlilo and Hard Copy.

"The category was very tough as were up against other top international TV series," said Blankenberg. She added that CMT is proud to have won the award.

The next project that CMT is working on is a comedy drama for SABC2 titled The Riviera. It is set during the state of emergency in 1989 in Lotus River on the Cape Flats, through the eyes of a 12-year-old girl.

CMT is the owner of GroundUp.

South Africa

The Commercialisation of Nelson Mandela

It is 100 years after the birth of Nelson Mandela, and his iconic image is everywhere. Is Mandela the Symbol in danger… Read more »

Read the original article on GroundUp.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.