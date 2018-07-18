Nigeria: APM Terminals Denies Delaying Containers

Contrary to insinuations in some quarters, APM Terminals Apapa said it does not deliberately delay cargo in any port terminal, as this would work against its business interest.

The General Manager, Government, Stakeholder Relations and Communications of APM Terminals Apapa, Augustine Fischer, said: "The terminal in Apapa is a gateway terminal, and from a business perspective, it makes sense to have as high a throughput as possible and not store cargo in the terminal.

"In fact, we work tirelessly to ensure cargo leaves the port in Apapa as soon as possible to avoid vessels having to wait to berth due to lack of space to discharge containers."

Fischer also said that in the past year, APM Terminals Apapa has not experienced IT issues that have affected cargo delivery, "and furthermore there was no protest by any association of freight forwarders at the office of APM Terminals Apapa" as insinuated in a newspaper article.

Speaking in the same vein, President of the Nigerian Importers Integrity Association (NIIA), Godwin Onyekazi, said it is inconceivable that any terminal operator will impose arbitrary charges on its customers or deliberately delay the delivery of containers.

He said the challenges in cargo delivery at the ports in Lagos are as a result of poor port access roads and poor traffic management in Apapa.