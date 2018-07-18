Tanzania: Chadema, CCM to Face It Off in Kyela Poll

Kyela — Chadema and CCM in Kyela are scheduled to launch their campaigns for Mwanganyanga Ward today and on Saturday respectively with each camp expressing its optimism to clinch the seat.

Chadema candidate Kanyiki Andembwise is expected to launch his campaigns today, while his CCM counterpart Alex Mwinuka (CCM), will do so on Saturday.

The by-election is held following the death Wilson Mwalyaje (Chadema).

"We are confident of retaining the seat because we have chosen the right candidate," said Chadema district secretary Donald Mwaisango.

He called for the National Electoral Commission (NEC) to make sure that the election is held in free and fair circumstances so as make sure peace and harmony are maintained.

His counterpart, Ms Christina Kibiki said the party will launch its campaign on Saturday.

The opposition Chadema candidate filed a petition at NEC complaining that the nomination process for CCM candidate was marred with irregularities. Ms Kibiki said she was optimistic that the election will be held in peaceful environment.

However, the petition was dismissed by the commission.