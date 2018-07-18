18 July 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Chadema, CCM to Face It Off in Kyela Poll

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Godfrey Kahango

Kyela — Chadema and CCM in Kyela are scheduled to launch their campaigns for Mwanganyanga Ward today and on Saturday respectively with each camp expressing its optimism to clinch the seat.

Chadema candidate Kanyiki Andembwise is expected to launch his campaigns today, while his CCM counterpart Alex Mwinuka (CCM), will do so on Saturday.

The by-election is held following the death Wilson Mwalyaje (Chadema).

"We are confident of retaining the seat because we have chosen the right candidate," said Chadema district secretary Donald Mwaisango.

He called for the National Electoral Commission (NEC) to make sure that the election is held in free and fair circumstances so as make sure peace and harmony are maintained.

His counterpart, Ms Christina Kibiki said the party will launch its campaign on Saturday.

The opposition Chadema candidate filed a petition at NEC complaining that the nomination process for CCM candidate was marred with irregularities. Ms Kibiki said she was optimistic that the election will be held in peaceful environment.

However, the petition was dismissed by the commission.

Tanzania

Why Obama Visit to Tanzania Kept a Secret

The coming of prominent leaders like former US President Barrack Obama and the President of the Switzerland, Mr Alain… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.