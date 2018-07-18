Nigeria: Labour Urges Govt to Expedite Action On New Minimum Wage

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the Federal Government to ensure that implementation of the new national minimum wage does not exceed September.

The call came as members of the organised private sector in the Nigeria Employers' Consultative Association (NECA) agreed to pay the new national minimum wage once it is passed into law.

At the 61st yearly meeting of NECA held yesterday at Ikeja, Lagos, President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba, who appreciated the contributions of NECA in the ongoing negotiations for a new national minimum wage, said the association had identified with workers' demands for a new national minimum wage which was long overdue.

Wabba disclosed that the tripartite committee would meet tomorrow (today) and next to conclude and submit the report to government.

According to him, if government acts quickly once the report is published, it is possible to give Nigerian workers a desiring new national minimum wage before the end of August.

Represented by the NLC Secretary General, Peter Ozo-Eson, Wabba said: "We urged the remaining leg of the tripod, which is the government, to do the needful and give Nigerian workers a desiring new national minimum wage before the end of August.

Read More: Fresh hope for new minimum wage emerges

"NECA has a strong point with Nigerian workers, there are still a few employers who have refused to be on the same page with other employers in taking the issues of workers' rights and entitlements seriously."

The National President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Bobboi Bala Kaigama, said: "Obviously, we have to come with a new national minimum wage figure latest end of August.