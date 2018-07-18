18 July 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: We Did Not Receive Visa Application From AFN, Says Finland Embassy

The Embassy of Finland in Nigeria has described as false reports in the Nigerian media that they were responsible for the inability of three young Nigerian athletes to travel for the just ended 17th IAAF World U-20 Championship in Tampere, Finland.

Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) Secretary General, Amaechi Akawo, had revealed three days before the start of the championship that the federation was having difficulties in securing entry visas for sprinters, Joy Udo-Gabriel and Enoch Adegoke as well as long jumper, Arinze Benjamin.

The Embassy of Finland has however stated that they did not receive any correspondent from the AFN about the championship, and did not receive any request for visas.

'The Embassy has actually not received any visa applications related to the said sports event,' said Mirva Kulmala, Third Secretary, Embassy of Finland upon enquiry.

Meanwhile Kenya topped the medals table for the championship which ended last Sunday with a total of 11 medals made of six gold, four silver and one bronze medals followed by Jamaica with four gold, five silver and three bronze medals.

