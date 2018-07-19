Kenya: Mclatchie Team Wins Karen Masters Pro-Am

Nairobi — South African pro Kyle McClatchie and his all male partners posted a combined score of 97 points to claim the top prize in the second KCB Karen Masters Pro-Am at the par 72 Karen Country Club course on Wednesday.

McClatchie was accompanied by three amateurs Kenneth Kaniu, Gilbert Maina and Robert Nyanchonga.

In second place was the team of Kenyan professional Jacob Okello and amateurs Su Bigun, George Kiraithe and Nellie Ayodo who posted a total of 94 points.

The team of pro Alex Haindi and Simeon Chepkwony of Eldoret club, Christa Van Luijk and Wayua Mululu carded 90 points to finish in third place, just two points better than the team of Simon Thabang and amateurs Christine Ocholla, A. Sisoso and Aubrey Beckley who carded 84 points.

A total of 0 teams featuring 30 pros participated in the event, where 2014 Kenya Open winner Jake Roos finished 14th with amateurs Ghalib Virani, Ravi Patel and Aly Popat.

The first Pro-Am was played on Tuesday where about 31 pros were in action.

The tournament sponsored by the Kenya Commercial Bank boasts a prize-fund of Sh15mn and the winner will earn the right to wear the Karen Masters Blue Jacket.

The competition will be decided over 72 holes of stroke play.

After 36 holes there will be a cut to the leading 60 professionals and ties. Four-Ball Alliance with two scores to count on each hole.

Will Besseling of the Netherlands is the defending champion but is not in the field to defend this week: He won the tournament by 12-under-par 132 to win the Blue Jacket last year under a different banner.