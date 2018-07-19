18 July 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Mauritius: Former Mauritius President Meets Chibok, Dapchi Girls' Parents

The Former President of Mauritius, Prof. Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, is meeting with some parents of the yet to be released Chibok and Dapchi girls' in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the closed door meeting holding at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, was convened by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF), Mrs Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode.

NAN learnt that at least 10 parents of the yet to be released girls were in the meeting which started at about 7.15 p.m.

Gurib-Fakim is expected to deliver a keynote address at the 2018 Murtala Muhammed Foundation Women Forum on Thursday in Lagos.

The theme of the forum is "Smart Economics: Empowering Women in a Changing World".

Details of the meeting coming later. (NAN)

