The Nigerian Police has, Wednesday, arrested Eight members of the Boko Haram terrorists suspected who partook in the kidnap of the 276 Chibok schoolgirls in Borno state.

The suspects were paraded on Wednesday by the Nigerian Police in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

They were arrested by the operatives of the Inspector General's Intelligence Response Team (IGP's IRT) in Borno.

Details soon...