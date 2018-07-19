18 July 2018

Kenya: Kemsa Tells Counties to Pay Debts to Get Drugs in Hospitals

By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Counties' debt to the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority now stands at about Sh2.3 billion for drugs and other medical supplies, in what is attributed to the biting shortage of the commodity in hospitals.

Statistics released on Wednesday show that Nairobi County has the highest debt at Sh235 million, followed by Narok with Sh104 million, a situation KEMSA says, has forced it to stop restocking drugs in the affected county hospitals.

Kemsa Chief Executive Officer Jonah Mwangi says if counties do not pay the accrued debts, no drugs will be released, raising more concerns of the prolonged crisis.

KEMSA has an agreement with Counties that requires the devolved governments to make payments within 45 days after delivery and normally suspend the accounts of those not in good books with the agency.

