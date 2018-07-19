Nigeria: Multichoice Signs Alex Iwobi As DStv Ambassador

Photo: Premium Times

Alex Iwobi in new Super Eagles kit

MultiChoice Nigeria has signed on Nigeria's wonder boy, Alex Iwobi, as its latest DStv brand ambassador.

This was announced at an autograph signing event with the striker at the MultiChoice head office in Lagos on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the video entertainment company, Iwobi will be the new face of DStv Compact, a value for money package that showcases the best football leagues in the world and general entertainment content at the most affordable price.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said the company is excited to have Iwobi on board even as lovers of football get ready for the new season.

"We are pleased that we are bringing the excitement of the new football season even closer to our customers. Iwobi's energy and the passion he displays on the pitch is what endears him to fans across the world and as such, makes him a good fit for our brand", said Ugbe.

He further said that the endorsement is a way the company is showcasing and rewarding African and Nigerian talents in football.

Also speaking, Iwobi, who plays as a forward for Premier League Club, Arsenal and the Nigeria national team, said: "It's an honour to be an Ambassador for DStv. Their passion for promoting sports is unrivalled across Africa. It has shown over the years that it is committed to bringing the highest quality of sporting programmes and entertainment to millions of Africans.

"I'm looking forward to the launch of our first project and the many more to come in the future. I'm thankful to everyone who has made this possible and excited to be part of the DStv family."

Similarly, Frederik Obasi, Commercial Agent for Alex Iwobi said: "It's been a pleasure putting this exciting partnership together with MultiChoice. They have demonstrated their commitment to empowering the new generation of African talent.

"With the new football season only a few weeks away, MultiChoice promises to deliver the best football experience on its SuperSport channels live and in HD glory to all DStv and GOtv football fans all over the continent!" the statement added.