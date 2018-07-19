18 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Confirms Relationship With American Sportsman Tim Tebow

Tagged:

Related Topics

Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters has confirmed her relationship with American sportsman, Tim Tebow.

The 23-year-old South African beauty confirmed the romance with the 947 Breakfast Club, while on their School Invasion tour at Greenside High School in Johannesburg.

The former American football player told ESP on Saturday that he and Demi-Leigh are romantically involved, but Demi-Leigh has remained tight-lipped on the dating rumours. When asked by Anele Mdoda: "Who is this person making you smile?" Demi said: "There's somebody. Anele, I'm sure you will definitely approve of him."

When pressed for a name, Demi-Leigh responded: "You're not going to make me do that." She then laughingly added: "He's very special and just such a big blessing in my life."

Demi-Leigh then went on to say: "He's currently a baseball player and a former NFL player. Look at all those titles I just pulled out there. I'm very proud."

She then dropped further hints by saying that he is very tall and plays for the Metz.

When asked if it is Tim Tebow, Demi-Leigh couldn't contain her excitement and told the sweet story of how they met.

"I don't know if you know, but I have a half sister who was born with a disability and his foundation works very closely with kids with disabilities. They have an event each year called 'Night to Shine' and they actually have some in South Africa too.

"And they host them in churches all around the country, and he invited myself and my family to attend and get involved. We started talking and we kind off haven't stopped," she said.

Source: The Juice

South Africa

Tom Moyane Won't Be Prosecuted for Alleged Assault of Teen

Suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane will not be prosecuted for the alleged assault of a 17-year-old girl, who is the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.