Kenya: MPs to Tour Kemsa Over Drug Shortages in Nairobi County

Nairobi — The Senate Health Committee is on Wednesday scheduled to tour the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) warehouse in Embakasi.

This is after it emerged that County hospitals have not had drugs since last year over a debt the County government owes the Authority.

It had cautioned that if the county does not settle the debts on time, it will affect operations and cause a drug shortages.

KEMSA has an agreement with counties that requires the devolved governments to make payments within 45 days after delivery.

A number of patients at the Mbagathi hospital said they are forced to incur extra costs to purchase drugs from costly pharmacies outside the county hospitals.