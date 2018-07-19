Kenya: Rodolfo Zapata Threatens to Resign From AFC Leopards

AFC Leopards coach Rodolfo Zapata is unsettled at the club after finding himself at the centre of a power battle involving members of the executive committee and his technical bench, Nairobi News understands.

Thus, the Argentine trainer is reviewing his association with the popular club, and could hand in his resignation after this weekend's Kenyan Premier League clash versus Gor Mahia.

"He wants to leave," a source explained. "There are issues with the house he is living in, he wants a better apartment but the management insist they cannot afford more." Zapata has been at the helm for three months.

GOR MAHIA'S DOMINANCE

He arrived from Gaborone United in Botswana and was hailed by club chairman as the man capable of challenging Gor Mahia's dominance in the local scene.

"Also, there is some power play involving the technical bench, the coach doesn't seem to trust his assistants and almost never consults them during matches and in training. There is no team effort in the dugout," the source added.

Zapata's probable exit is unlikely to surprise many, as the 'Big Cats' have in recent times earned a reputation of changing coaches at the slightest opportunity.

This season alone, Robert Matano and Tanzanian Dennis Kitambi have handled Leopards, who are currently placed fifth in the Kenyan Premier League standings after 22 rounds of matches.