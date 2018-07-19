18 July 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Rodolfo Zapata Threatens to Resign From AFC Leopards

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nahashon Musungu

AFC Leopards coach Rodolfo Zapata is unsettled at the club after finding himself at the centre of a power battle involving members of the executive committee and his technical bench, Nairobi News understands.

Thus, the Argentine trainer is reviewing his association with the popular club, and could hand in his resignation after this weekend's Kenyan Premier League clash versus Gor Mahia.

"He wants to leave," a source explained. "There are issues with the house he is living in, he wants a better apartment but the management insist they cannot afford more." Zapata has been at the helm for three months.

GOR MAHIA'S DOMINANCE

He arrived from Gaborone United in Botswana and was hailed by club chairman as the man capable of challenging Gor Mahia's dominance in the local scene.

"Also, there is some power play involving the technical bench, the coach doesn't seem to trust his assistants and almost never consults them during matches and in training. There is no team effort in the dugout," the source added.

Zapata's probable exit is unlikely to surprise many, as the 'Big Cats' have in recent times earned a reputation of changing coaches at the slightest opportunity.

This season alone, Robert Matano and Tanzanian Dennis Kitambi have handled Leopards, who are currently placed fifth in the Kenyan Premier League standings after 22 rounds of matches.

Kenya

Nation Journalists Feted at Merck Foundation Media Awards

NTV's Namukabo Werungah, Doreen Magak, Antony Wabwoba and former station head Pamela Asigi were among the big winners at… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.