17 July 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Mozambican President Expected in Rwanda

By Collins Mwai

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi is expected in the country tomorrow for a three-day state visit.

According to media reports from the southern African country, the Standing Committee of the Assembly of the Republic (of Mozambique) met on Monday this week to approve the President's visit to Rwanda. This is as required by the Mozambican constitution in the event of a state visit.

President Nyusi's visit follows a state visit to Mozambique by President Paul Kagame in 2016.

During the visit, the two countries agreed to speed up the implementation of bilateral agreements.

The two heads of state unanimously agreed to set up a taskforce to follow-up, evaluate and fast-track progress of the alliance operating within the confines of the ministries of foreign affairs.

Among the aspects of cooperation that have previously been under consideration by the two countries include agriculture and air transport, where the national carrier, RwandAir, would commence flights to the Southern Africa country.

Mozambique is also host to a number of Rwandan refugees.

