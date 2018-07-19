17 July 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Global Accountancy Body Debuts in Rwanda

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Collins Mwai

Local accounting professionals now have options of qualifications with the recent entrance of Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) into the country.

The body is a United Kingdom based professional body which offers training and qualification in management accountancy across the world.

The body will be offering several qualification levels and programmes including the Chartered Global Management Accountant qualification.

CIMA entered the Rwandan ecosystem, which still has a shortage of qualified accountants with estimates putting the one accountant among 30,250 people as of October last year.

This is with an assumption that there are currently 400 accountants in the country.

This is in comparison to countries like Mauritius which are estimated to have an accountant for every 525 people.

Experts project that, ideally, the Rwandan ratio should at least be one in 5000 in the next ten years.

CIMA Africa Regional Vice President, Badibanga Promesse, said that as they enter the country, they are well aware of trends such as digitisation which are fast transforming industries and ought to be conveyed across various levels of professional learning.

He noted that they were going to work with Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Rwanda to update the qualifications of professionals in Rwanda.

Amin Miramago, the Chief Executive of ICPAR said that they are keen to work with global certification bodies to improve competencies in the field as well as continuous assessment and improvement.

Other gaps in the profession in the country include use of non-professional by the private sector, malpractices as well as fraudulent practices.

Rwanda

Rwandans Drove Conversations on 2017 Elections, Study Shows

Conversations, deliberations and debates on social media around Rwanda's election last year had minimal influence from… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.