18 July 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Southern Africa: Angola Replaces Troops in SADC Mission in Lesotho

Maseru — A t least thirty four soldiers from the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), who were members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission for the Kingdom of Lesotho (SAPMIL), returned to the country on Wednesday, replaced by equal numbers of troops of the same army.

The replacement group arrived in the capital of Lesotho (Maseru) today, where they will follow up on the mission, Angop learned in the capital of that kingdom.

According to SAPMIL Forces commander Sabino Dunguionga, the replacement is part of a normal process of troop turnover and allows those who leave to join family members as well as solving personal issues in the country.

Addressing the troop before departure, Commander Sabino Dunguionga commended the military for the discipline and dedication demonstrated during the mission, urging them to uphold those values.

Since November 2017, Angola has deployed a contingent of 162 military personnel in the Lesotho Kingdom within the framework of the SADC Prevention Mission.

This is a mission that is carried out at the request of the local authorities, in order to help the country overcome the prevailing political crisis, aggravated by the assassination by subordinates of the Chief of the Armed Forces, Khoantle Motsomotso, in September 2017.

Angola holds the rotating presidency of the SADC Policy, Defense and Security Organ, a mandate that will pass to Zambia next August.

